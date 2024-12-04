Left Menu

The Great Pie Heist: A Culinary Caper Gone Sour

British chef Tommy Banks faced disappointment as police found his stolen van, containing 2,500 pies, damaged beyond use. Intended for a Christmas market, the pies were valued at £25,000. Despite Banks’ plea for their safe return, the pies were ultimately wasted.

The Great Pie Heist: A Culinary Caper Gone Sour
The disappointment was palpable for British chef Tommy Banks after police located his stolen van filled with 2,500 pies. Despite his heartfelt plea for the pies' safe return, the culinary cargo was found damaged beyond salvage.

Originally destined for a Christmas market in York and valued at £25,000, the pies were a mix of steak and ale, and turkey and butternut squash, meant to delight festive patrons. In a twist of fate, the van surfaced in Middlesbrough, missing license plates and with an unsalvageable load.

This pie heist adds to a disturbing trend of artisanal food theft in the UK, including a high-profile cheese theft. Though hopes were high, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's appeal following an October theft of 22 tons of cheddar remains unfruitful, shedding light on a growing issue faced by the food industry.

