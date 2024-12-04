Left Menu

Presidential Prayers: Droupadi Murmu's Spiritual Walk

President Droupadi Murmu visited the 12th century Lord Jagannath Temple, where she prayed for India's well-being. Accompanied by officials, she walked as a common devotee, offering puja and seeking blessings. Her visit was marked by warm public greetings and tight security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:35 IST
Presidential Prayers: Droupadi Murmu's Spiritual Walk
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu made a notable visit to the revered 12th century Lord Jagannath Temple, where she undertook a spiritual walk covering nearly one kilometre down the Grand Road.

During her visit, the President, embodying the role of a common devotee, was warmly greeted by hundreds who lined the roadsides. For the duration of her temple visit, access for the general public was temporarily restricted, ensuring a seamless darshan for India's first citizen.

Murmu, sharing moments with her daughter and high-profile officials, took part in traditional rituals, offering prayers for the nation's wellness. Noteworthy security measures were in place as she engaged with the sacred ceremonies, before departing for other engagements in the pilgrim town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024