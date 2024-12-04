Presidential Prayers: Droupadi Murmu's Spiritual Walk

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu made a notable visit to the revered 12th century Lord Jagannath Temple, where she undertook a spiritual walk covering nearly one kilometre down the Grand Road.

During her visit, the President, embodying the role of a common devotee, was warmly greeted by hundreds who lined the roadsides. For the duration of her temple visit, access for the general public was temporarily restricted, ensuring a seamless darshan for India's first citizen.

Murmu, sharing moments with her daughter and high-profile officials, took part in traditional rituals, offering prayers for the nation's wellness. Noteworthy security measures were in place as she engaged with the sacred ceremonies, before departing for other engagements in the pilgrim town.

(With inputs from agencies.)