Massive Protests Erupt in Jharkhand for Hindu Safety in Bangladesh

Thousands of protesters from Hindu organizations staged rallies in Jharkhand's Dhanbad and Gumla cities on Wednesday, voicing their anger over the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The demonstrators demanded that the Indian government take prompt action to release Das and put an end to the violence against Hindu minorities in the neighboring nation. In Dhanbad, the Hindu Rashtriya Samanvya Samiti led the protest, with participants from ISKCON, Bajrang Dal, BJP, and other organizations joining the march.

The rally in Dhanbad culminated in a major demonstration at Randhir Verma Chowk. Addressing the crowd, Dhanbad legislator Raj Sinha urged the Indian government to intervene for the safety of temples and Hindus. Meanwhile, in Gumla, the Sarna Sanatan Dharm organized a silent rally and submitted a memorandum urging the President to address the issue internationally to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)