Bombay Brasserie Expands to Northeast with Guwahati Opening

Leading restaurant chain Bombay Brasserie enters the Northeast Indian market, launching its first outlet in Guwahati, Assam. This marks the chain's 10th unit overall and its initial venture into a tier-2 city. The move is in response to the region's economic growth and demand for diverse cuisines.

Guwahati | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:59 IST
Bombay Brasserie, a prominent restaurant chain, has expanded its footprint to the Northeast of India by opening its first outlet in Guwahati, Assam. This is the chain's 10th location and marks its debut in a tier-2 city.

The entry into Guwahati is strategic, reflecting both the city's cultural vibrancy and the broader economic boom in the Northeast. Mukund More of Q2 Hospitality, the franchise partner, emphasized the focus on India's diverse regional cuisines.

Apurva Bajaj, another Q2 Hospitality partner, noted that the Guwahati outlet is timely for launching significant brands in the region. The restaurant involves a Rs 4 crore investment, creating local employment opportunities with around 50 jobs.

