Bombay Brasserie Expands to Northeast with Guwahati Opening

Bombay Brasserie, a prominent restaurant chain, has expanded its footprint to the Northeast of India by opening its first outlet in Guwahati, Assam. This is the chain's 10th location and marks its debut in a tier-2 city.

The entry into Guwahati is strategic, reflecting both the city's cultural vibrancy and the broader economic boom in the Northeast. Mukund More of Q2 Hospitality, the franchise partner, emphasized the focus on India's diverse regional cuisines.

Apurva Bajaj, another Q2 Hospitality partner, noted that the Guwahati outlet is timely for launching significant brands in the region. The restaurant involves a Rs 4 crore investment, creating local employment opportunities with around 50 jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)