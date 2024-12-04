Left Menu

Weller Bourbon Takes India by Storm: A New Era for Wheated Whiskey

Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a celebrated wheated whiskey, is launching in India. Known for its smooth taste, it will offer two expressions: Weller Special Reserve and Weller 12 Years Old. Originating from Buffalo Trace Distillery, Weller represents a fusion of tradition and innovation in American bourbon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:46 IST
Weller Bourbon Takes India by Storm: A New Era for Wheated Whiskey
  • Country:
  • India

Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, highly revered for its historic significance and artisanal crafting, has officially entered the Indian market. The launch, held in Mumbai, marks a new chapter for whiskey enthusiasts in a country that leads the global whiskey consumption scene.

This celebrated brand, stemming from Buffalo Trace Distillery—renowned as the oldest continuously operating distillery in the US—offers a unique wheated bourbon formula that distinguishes it from traditional rye-based counterparts. Weller will present two exquisite options: the Weller Special Reserve and the Weller 12 Year Old.

As India continues to embrace premium spirit categories, Diego Bianchi of Sazerac Co. highlights Weller's potential to captivate Indian consumers with its remarkable balance of tradition, premium quality, and modern craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024