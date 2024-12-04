Weller Bourbon Takes India by Storm: A New Era for Wheated Whiskey

Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, highly revered for its historic significance and artisanal crafting, has officially entered the Indian market. The launch, held in Mumbai, marks a new chapter for whiskey enthusiasts in a country that leads the global whiskey consumption scene.

This celebrated brand, stemming from Buffalo Trace Distillery—renowned as the oldest continuously operating distillery in the US—offers a unique wheated bourbon formula that distinguishes it from traditional rye-based counterparts. Weller will present two exquisite options: the Weller Special Reserve and the Weller 12 Year Old.

As India continues to embrace premium spirit categories, Diego Bianchi of Sazerac Co. highlights Weller's potential to captivate Indian consumers with its remarkable balance of tradition, premium quality, and modern craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)