Weller Bourbon Takes India by Storm: A New Era for Wheated Whiskey
Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a celebrated wheated whiskey, is launching in India. Known for its smooth taste, it will offer two expressions: Weller Special Reserve and Weller 12 Years Old. Originating from Buffalo Trace Distillery, Weller represents a fusion of tradition and innovation in American bourbon.
- Country:
- India
Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, highly revered for its historic significance and artisanal crafting, has officially entered the Indian market. The launch, held in Mumbai, marks a new chapter for whiskey enthusiasts in a country that leads the global whiskey consumption scene.
This celebrated brand, stemming from Buffalo Trace Distillery—renowned as the oldest continuously operating distillery in the US—offers a unique wheated bourbon formula that distinguishes it from traditional rye-based counterparts. Weller will present two exquisite options: the Weller Special Reserve and the Weller 12 Year Old.
As India continues to embrace premium spirit categories, Diego Bianchi of Sazerac Co. highlights Weller's potential to captivate Indian consumers with its remarkable balance of tradition, premium quality, and modern craftsmanship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Weller
- Bourbon
- Whiskey
- India
- Launch
- Buffalo Trace
- Premium
- Sazerac
- Special Reserve
- 12 Years Old
ALSO READ
G20 Rio Summit: Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty Launched
SpaceX Successfully Launches India's GSAT-N2 Satellite: A Leap for Broadband and Connectivity
SpaceX Launches GSAT-N2: A Milestone in Indian Satellite Communication
India Taps SpaceX for Powerful Satellite Launch
Red Tape Tipline Launched to Address Regulatory Burdens on Kiwis