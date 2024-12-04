Karan Aujla Set to Rock India with Debut Musical Tour

Indo-Canadian artist Karan Aujla touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday, kicking off the excitement for his upcoming India tour. The singer's arrival was met with enthusiasm as photographers captured his energetic greeting at the airport.

The tour will commence in Chandigarh on December 7, followed by performances in Bengaluru on December 13, Delhi NCR on December 15, 17, and 19, with the grand finale in Mumbai on December 21. This tour marks Aujla's first arena showcase in India, a significant milestone reflecting his musical roots.

In a press release, Aujla expressed that the tour serves as a celebration of music and connection. He emphasized the unique opportunity to engage closely with his fans across India, describing the venture as completing a 'full circle' in his musical journey. Earlier this year, Aujla made headlines with his hit 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz', along with previous successes like 'Softly' and 'On Top'.

