Left Menu

Karan Aujla Set to Rock India with Debut Musical Tour

Indo-Canadian singer Karan Aujla lands in Mumbai for his debut India tour, starting December 7 in Chandigarh. The tour, a musical journey marking his Indian roots, will cover major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, offering fans an unforgettable experience of connection and celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:47 IST
Karan Aujla Set to Rock India with Debut Musical Tour
Singer Karan Aujla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indo-Canadian artist Karan Aujla touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday, kicking off the excitement for his upcoming India tour. The singer's arrival was met with enthusiasm as photographers captured his energetic greeting at the airport.

The tour will commence in Chandigarh on December 7, followed by performances in Bengaluru on December 13, Delhi NCR on December 15, 17, and 19, with the grand finale in Mumbai on December 21. This tour marks Aujla's first arena showcase in India, a significant milestone reflecting his musical roots.

In a press release, Aujla expressed that the tour serves as a celebration of music and connection. He emphasized the unique opportunity to engage closely with his fans across India, describing the venture as completing a 'full circle' in his musical journey. Earlier this year, Aujla made headlines with his hit 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz', along with previous successes like 'Softly' and 'On Top'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024