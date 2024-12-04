Might of the Waves: Indian Navy's Ascendancy in 2023

At the Navy Day celebrations on the eastern coast, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian Navy's contributions to the nation's safety and development. With 63 ships under construction in India, Murmu emphasized the Navy's drive toward becoming a self-reliant force by 2047.

Highlighting gender empowerment, Murmu commended the Navy for pioneering efforts like the induction of women Agniveers. Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa exemplify this new direction as they circumnavigate the globe on the INSV Tarini.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi noted the Navy's strengthened global relationships and reiterated its readiness to secure India's maritime interests. This year's first-ever eastern coast celebration featured 15 warships, showcasing the Navy's formidable capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)