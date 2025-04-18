Transformation in Defence: Leapfrogging Toward Atmanirbharta

Former army chief General Manoj Pande addressed the pressing need for striking a balance between modernization and indigenization in defense. Speaking at The Week Defence Conclave, General Pande stressed moving beyond incremental changes to achieve significant advancements toward self-reliance, or 'Atmanirbharta,' in the defence sector.

Discussing the Agnipath scheme, Pande highlighted the extensive coordination required across various governmental departments, urging continued efforts for its consolidation. He also pointed out the 2025 declaration as the 'Year of Reforms' aiming for technological upgrade of armed forces, portraying reforms as efficient changes and transformation as long-term, holistic shifts in mindset.

General Pande emphasized the need for a multi-disciplinary approach in defence reforms and the importance of cross-functional collaborations to avoid sub-optimal outcomes. He called for participative and collaborative reform evolution, urging leaders to take ownership and promote communication within organizations for successful transformation of the Indian defence sector.

