Chaos at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere: Fans Overwhelmed

At the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun, a woman and a boy fainted amid a large crowd at a theater. Police administered CPR and escorted them to the hospital. Overcrowding led to chaos, and mild force was used to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:14 IST
The much-anticipated premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', featuring Allu Arjun, turned chaotic as a woman and a boy fainted amid the bustling crowd at a local theater on Wednesday.

Police officers were on hand to administer CPR to the unconscious pair, who were then transported to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

The burgeoning crowd, too large for the small theater, resulted in a commotion. Police confirmed the use of mild force to disperse the crowds and manage the situation effectively.

