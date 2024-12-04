Chaos at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere: Fans Overwhelmed

The much-anticipated premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', featuring Allu Arjun, turned chaotic as a woman and a boy fainted amid the bustling crowd at a local theater on Wednesday.

Police officers were on hand to administer CPR to the unconscious pair, who were then transported to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

The burgeoning crowd, too large for the small theater, resulted in a commotion. Police confirmed the use of mild force to disperse the crowds and manage the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)