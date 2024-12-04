Cultural Controversy Erupts Over Bangladeshi Singer's Invitation
The invitation extended to Bangladeshi singer Rezwana Choudhury Banya for a performance in Kolkata has sparked protests due to recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. A civil society group demanded the cancellation of her performance at an upcoming cultural festival, emphasizing patriotism and the country's honor.
A storm of protest has erupted in Kolkata following the invitation of Bangladeshi Rabindrasangeet singer, Rezwana Choudhury Banya, to perform at a cultural festival. Civil society members have expressed anger amid reports of escalating attacks on Hindus and the desecration of the Indian flag in Bangladesh.
The Madhyamgram Nagarik Samaj, representing approximately 80,000 members, has publicly urged the cancellation of Banya's performance. Concerns were voiced on social media, questioning whether national pride should take precedence.
However, Madhyamgram municipality chairman Nimai Ghosh emphasized that the event's final lineup is yet to be confirmed, highlighting a long-standing tradition of inclusivity in the region's cultural events.
