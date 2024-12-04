Left Menu

Cultural Controversy Erupts Over Bangladeshi Singer's Invitation

The invitation extended to Bangladeshi singer Rezwana Choudhury Banya for a performance in Kolkata has sparked protests due to recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. A civil society group demanded the cancellation of her performance at an upcoming cultural festival, emphasizing patriotism and the country's honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:34 IST
Cultural Controversy Erupts Over Bangladeshi Singer's Invitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A storm of protest has erupted in Kolkata following the invitation of Bangladeshi Rabindrasangeet singer, Rezwana Choudhury Banya, to perform at a cultural festival. Civil society members have expressed anger amid reports of escalating attacks on Hindus and the desecration of the Indian flag in Bangladesh.

The Madhyamgram Nagarik Samaj, representing approximately 80,000 members, has publicly urged the cancellation of Banya's performance. Concerns were voiced on social media, questioning whether national pride should take precedence.

However, Madhyamgram municipality chairman Nimai Ghosh emphasized that the event's final lineup is yet to be confirmed, highlighting a long-standing tradition of inclusivity in the region's cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024