Cultural Controversy Erupts Over Bangladeshi Singer's Invitation

A storm of protest has erupted in Kolkata following the invitation of Bangladeshi Rabindrasangeet singer, Rezwana Choudhury Banya, to perform at a cultural festival. Civil society members have expressed anger amid reports of escalating attacks on Hindus and the desecration of the Indian flag in Bangladesh.

The Madhyamgram Nagarik Samaj, representing approximately 80,000 members, has publicly urged the cancellation of Banya's performance. Concerns were voiced on social media, questioning whether national pride should take precedence.

However, Madhyamgram municipality chairman Nimai Ghosh emphasized that the event's final lineup is yet to be confirmed, highlighting a long-standing tradition of inclusivity in the region's cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)