Nosferatu: The Vampire Returns in Gothic Horror Tale

In Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu', the iconic folklore vampire is brought back to life in a gothic horror context, accentuated by Lily-Rose Depp's portrayal of a tormented heroine. The film is a contemporary reimagining of the classic 1922 silent film, inspired by Bram Stoker's novel 'Dracula'.

The storyline unfolds in a fictional 1830s Baltic city, following Ellen Hutter, who faces haunting visions. As her husband ventures on a business trip to Transylvania, Ellen's world unravels after his meeting with the enigmatic Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgard, unleashes terrifying events.

Eggers aims to capture both the romantic essence and the horror, driven by folklore. The film features transformations by Skarsgard and other stars including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe. It promises a blend of horror and romance, set for global release on December 25th.

