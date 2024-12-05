Left Menu

Nosferatu: The Vampire Returns in Gothic Horror Tale

Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu', featuring Lily-Rose Depp, reimagines the classic 1922 film as a gothic horror draped in romance and folklore. Set in the 1830s, the storyline follows Ellen Hutter on a haunting journey that unfolds as her husband encounters Count Orlok. The film releases globally on Dec. 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 06:23 IST
In Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu', the iconic folklore vampire is brought back to life in a gothic horror context, accentuated by Lily-Rose Depp's portrayal of a tormented heroine. The film is a contemporary reimagining of the classic 1922 silent film, inspired by Bram Stoker's novel 'Dracula'.

The storyline unfolds in a fictional 1830s Baltic city, following Ellen Hutter, who faces haunting visions. As her husband ventures on a business trip to Transylvania, Ellen's world unravels after his meeting with the enigmatic Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgard, unleashes terrifying events.

Eggers aims to capture both the romantic essence and the horror, driven by folklore. The film features transformations by Skarsgard and other stars including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe. It promises a blend of horror and romance, set for global release on December 25th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

