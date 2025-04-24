Echoes of Tragedy: Baghel Compares Pahalgam Terror Attack to Jhiram Valley

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has drawn comparisons between the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the 2013 Naxal assault in Jhiram Valley, Chhattisgarh.

During a press conference in Bhilai, Baghel remarked that in both incidents, attackers identified victims by asking for their names or religion before executing them.

Both attacks occurred without sufficient security measures, allowing assailants ample time to carry out the attacks without intervention. Baghel called for government accountability in addressing the security and intelligence lapses that contributed to these tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)