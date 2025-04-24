Left Menu

Echoes of Tragedy: Baghel Compares Pahalgam Terror Attack to Jhiram Valley

Bhupesh Baghel, a senior Congress figure, draws parallels between the Pahalgam terror strike and the Jhiram valley Naxal assault in Chhattisgarh, citing a lack of security in both cases. Baghel highlights the absence of immediate security response and questions the intelligence failures, calling for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has drawn comparisons between the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the 2013 Naxal assault in Jhiram Valley, Chhattisgarh.

During a press conference in Bhilai, Baghel remarked that in both incidents, attackers identified victims by asking for their names or religion before executing them.

Both attacks occurred without sufficient security measures, allowing assailants ample time to carry out the attacks without intervention. Baghel called for government accountability in addressing the security and intelligence lapses that contributed to these tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

