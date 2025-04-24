Delhi's Heat Action Plan 2025: Transforming Defunct Buses into Food Kiosks

On Thursday, Delhi's Transport Minister Pankaj Singh evaluated key components of the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025, focusing on initiatives like re-purposing non-operational buses into food kiosks. This measure aims to provide refreshment points and create employment opportunities at major transport hubs.

The plan also introduces 'Jal Doots', trained individuals tasked with supplying purified drinking water at bus shelters. 'Our priority is ensuring passengers have access to clean water at depots and shelters amid rising summer temperatures,' Singh noted during the meeting.

Further measures include installing RO digital water coolers at bus depots and raising public awareness about heat-related illnesses via informational materials. Upgrades to the city's bus terminals into multi-modal hubs also formed part of discussions, aiming for seamless connectivity with other transport systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)