Tensions Soar: India's Visa Revocation Against Pakistan Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout
India has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals and suspended further visa services amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vowing justice, also announced other measures impacting diplomatic ties between the two nations.
In a dramatic freezing of diplomatic channels, India on Thursday declared the revocation of all visas granted to Pakistani nationals, effective April 27. This decisive move comes in the wake of increasing tensions spurred by the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
Further cementing its stance, New Delhi announced an immediate suspension of visa services to Pakistani citizens, showcasing its stern response to the cross-border elements involved in the strike — India's most severe on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also expelled Pakistani military attaches and suspended the historic Indus Water Treaty.
As part of this series of retaliatory steps, the Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian nationals in Pakistan to return immediately and warned against traveling to Pakistan. The Indo-Pak tension continues to rise, with Pakistan responding to these measures by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and halting trade with New Delhi.
