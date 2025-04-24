Left Menu

AAP Boycotts Delhi Mayor Elections: Accusations Against BJP's Dominance

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced a boycott of the Delhi Mayor elections, accusing BJP of exerting complete control over the city's governance. They allege manipulation and obstruction by the BJP, impacting public welfare efforts and policy implementations. AAP vows to act as a constructive opposition, holding BJP accountable.

Former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared a total boycott of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seizing control over Delhi through its 'triple-engine government,' spanning the Centre, State, and MCD. Former Mayor Shelly Oberoi, together with Leader of the House Mukesh Goel and Councillor Ankush Narang, announced this decision, emphasizing that the BJP must now take responsibility for governance.

During a press conference, Senior AAP leader Shelly Oberoi criticized the BJP's 'unconstitutional and undemocratic tactics' after the AAP won a clear majority in the December 2022 elections. Oberoi accused the BJP of manipulating MCD ward boundaries and obstructing the Standing Committee elections. The AAP, she asserted, supports policies benefitting public welfare, including regularization of MCD employees, yet these reforms faced hurdles from the BJP.

Looking ahead, Mukesh Goel highlighted the AAP's efforts to reduce house tax and regularize 12,000 employees, claiming the BJP-pressurized Commissioner stalled these proposals. Councillor Ankush Narang reaffirmed AAP's commitment to public interest, stressing the BJP's lack of transparency and accountability. AAP's boycott aims to pressure the BJP into fulfilling promises and implementing approved reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

