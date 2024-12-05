From Farm Life to UNESCO: The Journey of Kovacica's Naive Art

Nearly a century ago, humble beginnings in a Slovak village in Serbia gave rise to a unique art form now recognized globally. This week, UNESCO inscribed the naive art of Kovacica into its intangible cultural heritage list, highlighting its portrayal of everyday life and simplistic beauty.

Naive art in Kovacica started in 1939 with farmers Martin Paluska and Jan Sokol painting simple yet vibrant village scenes, explained Ana Zolnaj Barca from the local gallery. Initially inspired by postcards, their art evolved to illustrate their surroundings, capturing the essence of Slovak culture in Serbia.

The Kovacica naive art gallery, established in 1955, draws thousands of visitors yearly, showcasing works from 50 artists. Renowned painters like Zuzana Chalupova and Martin Jonas have helped spread the Kovacica style worldwide, preserving Slovak community tradition and cultural diversity.

