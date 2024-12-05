Left Menu

From Farm Life to UNESCO: The Journey of Kovacica's Naive Art

In Kovacica, Serbia, naive art—characterized by childlike simplicity—thrives among ethnic Slovak farmers. Originating in 1939, this unique cultural expression is recognized by UNESCO for its depiction of rural life. With bright colors, traditional motifs, and historical inspiration, Kovacica's naive art symbolizes cultural heritage and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:28 IST
From Farm Life to UNESCO: The Journey of Kovacica's Naive Art
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Nearly a century ago, humble beginnings in a Slovak village in Serbia gave rise to a unique art form now recognized globally. This week, UNESCO inscribed the naive art of Kovacica into its intangible cultural heritage list, highlighting its portrayal of everyday life and simplistic beauty.

Naive art in Kovacica started in 1939 with farmers Martin Paluska and Jan Sokol painting simple yet vibrant village scenes, explained Ana Zolnaj Barca from the local gallery. Initially inspired by postcards, their art evolved to illustrate their surroundings, capturing the essence of Slovak culture in Serbia.

The Kovacica naive art gallery, established in 1955, draws thousands of visitors yearly, showcasing works from 50 artists. Renowned painters like Zuzana Chalupova and Martin Jonas have helped spread the Kovacica style worldwide, preserving Slovak community tradition and cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024