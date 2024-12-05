Left Menu

Sumo Spectacle Returns to London's Royal Albert Hall

London's Royal Albert Hall is set to host a sumo wrestling tournament in October 2025. It's only the second time the elite event occurs outside Japan, the first in 1991. Organizers aim to revive excitement around the deeply ritualistic sport, while promoting Japanese culture in the UK.

Updated: 05-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:29 IST
  • United Kingdom

London's iconic Royal Albert Hall, known for its annual musical events, is gearing up to host a different kind of spectacle: sumo wrestling.

Wrestlers Daisuke Kitanowaka and Akira Fukutsuumi showcased their skills to eager reporters to promote the return of elite sumo to England after 34 years. Organizers are keen to rekindle the excitement from 1991, when sumo captured the nation's imaginations.

This upcoming tournament not only features the sport's top wrestlers but also offers a glimpse into Japan's rich cultural heritage with exhibitions of Kabuki theater. The return of sumo, after delays caused by scandals and the pandemic, promises a fusion of sport and cultural diplomacy.

