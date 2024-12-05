Sumo Spectacle Returns to London's Royal Albert Hall

London's iconic Royal Albert Hall, known for its annual musical events, is gearing up to host a different kind of spectacle: sumo wrestling.

Wrestlers Daisuke Kitanowaka and Akira Fukutsuumi showcased their skills to eager reporters to promote the return of elite sumo to England after 34 years. Organizers are keen to rekindle the excitement from 1991, when sumo captured the nation's imaginations.

This upcoming tournament not only features the sport's top wrestlers but also offers a glimpse into Japan's rich cultural heritage with exhibitions of Kabuki theater. The return of sumo, after delays caused by scandals and the pandemic, promises a fusion of sport and cultural diplomacy.

