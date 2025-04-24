Maritime Mastery: A Successful SAR Exercise Off Karaikkal

The Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East) efficiently carried out SAREX-25, a vital regional Search and Rescue Exercise, at Karaikkal near Puducherry. The exercise aimed at bolstering the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations through a simulated maritime emergency.

The scenario was depicted with a fire onboard the ferry vessel HSC Shivgangai, journeying from Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka, presenting multiple casualties, thereby demanding immediate rescue efforts. Authorities promptly activated the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and deployed assets including Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft, with comprehensive support from local authorities and key agencies.

The exercise highlighted the robust collaboration among major stakeholders including the Indian Navy, district administrations of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Fire and Rescue Services, Customs, and medical units. Deputy Inspector General S S Dasila underscored the exercise's success in demonstrating the effective role of inter-agency cooperation and the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to maritime safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)