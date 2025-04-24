Catalyst for Growth: India's Steel Industry and Green Transition

During the Steel India 2025 event, RPG Group Vice-Chairman Anant Goenka underscored the imperative need to navigate challenges such as financing, dumping, and regulatory pressures for boosting the steel sector amidst the green transition.

The three-day summit, graced by Union ministers and international industry leaders, spotlighted the steel industry's critical role in addressing national priorities and propelling economic growth.

Prominent figures emphasized India's remarkable double-digit growth, with Edwin Basson from World Steel Association highlighting India's global importance as a leading steel producer and economic catalyst.

