Catalyst for Growth: India's Steel Industry and Green Transition
Addressing challenges like finance, dumping, and decarbonization is crucial for supporting steel industry growth amid India's green transition. Industry leaders, including Anant Goenka and Edwin Basson, emphasize the sector's pivotal role in economic development, highlighting its significant multiplier effect and India's status as a major steel producer.
During the Steel India 2025 event, RPG Group Vice-Chairman Anant Goenka underscored the imperative need to navigate challenges such as financing, dumping, and regulatory pressures for boosting the steel sector amidst the green transition.
The three-day summit, graced by Union ministers and international industry leaders, spotlighted the steel industry's critical role in addressing national priorities and propelling economic growth.
Prominent figures emphasized India's remarkable double-digit growth, with Edwin Basson from World Steel Association highlighting India's global importance as a leading steel producer and economic catalyst.
