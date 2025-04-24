Left Menu

Bhopal's 'Mashaal' March: A Stand Against Terrorism

A 'mashaal' torch procession was organized by the Madhya Pradesh BJP in Bhopal to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. State BJP leaders led the march, emphasizing the resolve to combat terrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the necessity of holding supporters accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:39 IST
Bhopal's 'Mashaal' March: A Stand Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A torchlight march was organized by the Madhya Pradesh BJP in Bhopal, protesting against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 people dead and several injured.

The procession, led by state BJP chief Vishnudutt Sharma and other senior leaders, saw participants rallying from New Market to Roshanpura Square. A moment of silence was held to honor the victims of the attack.

Emphasizing a strong stance against terrorism, Sharma declared that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, terrorism will be eradicated. He reiterated the attack as an affront to India's soul and sovereignty, calling for accountability for those supporting terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025