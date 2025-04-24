Bhopal's 'Mashaal' March: A Stand Against Terrorism

A torchlight march was organized by the Madhya Pradesh BJP in Bhopal, protesting against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 people dead and several injured.

The procession, led by state BJP chief Vishnudutt Sharma and other senior leaders, saw participants rallying from New Market to Roshanpura Square. A moment of silence was held to honor the victims of the attack.

Emphasizing a strong stance against terrorism, Sharma declared that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, terrorism will be eradicated. He reiterated the attack as an affront to India's soul and sovereignty, calling for accountability for those supporting terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)