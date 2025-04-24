Daring Dhenkanal Encounter: Businessmen Attack Thwarted
An exchange of gunfire between security personnel and alleged criminals in Odisha's Dhenkanal district left Debasish Behera injured. Behera, with two accomplices, planned to attack businessmen. Police intervened, and the confrontation led to Behera's arrest. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, with arms recovered at the scene.
An intense encounter unfolded in Odisha's Dhenkanal district when Debasish Behera and his associates allegedly plotted an attack on local businessmen. The confrontation occurred in the early hours as security personnel discovered the group's suspicious activities near a forested area.
The dramatic shootout ensued after sub-inspector Pradip Kumar Patra asked Behera to surrender. Behera responded with gunfire, prompting a retaliatory action from the police. The exchange resulted in Behera sustaining a bullet wound, subsequently leading to his arrest and medical treatment in Cuttack.
The operation resulted in the seizure of a country-made pistol, a used cartridge, and live ammunition. Authorities have linked Behera to three pending criminal cases, intensifying investigations into the incident and operatives involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
