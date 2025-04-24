Left Menu

Daring Dhenkanal Encounter: Businessmen Attack Thwarted

An exchange of gunfire between security personnel and alleged criminals in Odisha's Dhenkanal district left Debasish Behera injured. Behera, with two accomplices, planned to attack businessmen. Police intervened, and the confrontation led to Behera's arrest. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, with arms recovered at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhenkanal | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:38 IST
Daring Dhenkanal Encounter: Businessmen Attack Thwarted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense encounter unfolded in Odisha's Dhenkanal district when Debasish Behera and his associates allegedly plotted an attack on local businessmen. The confrontation occurred in the early hours as security personnel discovered the group's suspicious activities near a forested area.

The dramatic shootout ensued after sub-inspector Pradip Kumar Patra asked Behera to surrender. Behera responded with gunfire, prompting a retaliatory action from the police. The exchange resulted in Behera sustaining a bullet wound, subsequently leading to his arrest and medical treatment in Cuttack.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a country-made pistol, a used cartridge, and live ammunition. Authorities have linked Behera to three pending criminal cases, intensifying investigations into the incident and operatives involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025