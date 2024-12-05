NODWIN Gaming Boosts Global Expansion with Rs 64 Crore Investment

NODWIN Gaming, a prominent player in the esports industry, has secured a significant Rs 64 crore investment from its parent company, Nazara Technologies, to enhance its expansion and market presence.

The funding will empower NODWIN's growth through intellectual property development and mergers and acquisitions, targeting emerging markets.

In a strategic move, NODWIN recently acquired Trinity Gaming, planning to extend its reach into regions like Africa and the Middle East, supported by its diverse range of tournaments and live events.

(With inputs from agencies.)