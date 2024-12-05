Left Menu

Celebrate One Year of Adventure: McDonald's India Launches 'Collect Quest'

McDonald's India (West & South) marks the first anniversary of its My M Rewards program with the launch of 'Collect Quest', a contest aimed at enhancing customer engagement through rewards and gamified experiences. Customers can participate by earning badges, offering prizes like an iPad Air and Goa trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

McDonald's India (West & South) is celebrating a milestone with the first anniversary of its My M Rewards program by introducing 'Collect Quest'. This initiative, crafted by OMD and DDB network teams, aims to captivate customers across Southeast Asia through a dynamic, reward-centric experience.

The contest enhances interaction by encouraging participants to earn badges, leading to valuable rewards such as an iPad Air, a trip to Goa, and other prizes. Participants enroll by downloading the McDonald's App, making a purchase, and collecting badges tied to their favorite menu items.

Running from December 1 to December 31, 'Collect Quest' incentivizes McDonald's loyalists to deepen their brand connection. According to Arvind R.P., CMO of McDonald's India (W&S), the program celebrates customer loyalty and offers enriched value from the brand, making every dining experience memorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

