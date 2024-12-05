Left Menu

Celebrating a Cinematic Icon: Tapan Sinha at the Kolkata Film Festival

The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival honors the centenary of Bengali filmmaker Tapan Sinha by showcasing five of his films and hosting an exhibition of film stills and posters. The festival also features tributes to other luminaries such as Marlon Brando and Arundhati Debi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:50 IST
The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) has dedicated this year's event to commemorate the centenary of renowned Bengali filmmaker Tapan Sinha. A special tribute section will feature five of his iconic films, including the inaugural screening of his 1966 classic 'Galpo Holeo Satti'.

An exhibition paying homage to Sinha's extensive oeuvre was launched at Nandan, featuring posters and stills from more than 40 films that he directed in both Bengali and Hindi. The exhibition, inaugurated by actor and MP Satabdi Roy, celebrates Sinha's unique narrative style, known for its relatable storytelling and significant social messages.

In addition to honoring Sinha, the festival will also hold a seminar and extend tributes to international film legends such as Marlon Brando and Sergei Parajanov, making this year's KIFF a memorable occasion for cinephiles.

