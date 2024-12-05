Left Menu

International Gita Mahotsav: A Global Cultural Extravaganza

The International Gita Mahotsav, inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra, is a cultural festival featuring global participation. Partnered by Tanzania and Odisha, the festival highlights include diverse cultural programs and thematic exhibitions, celebrating Haryana's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:46 IST
The International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) was officially inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday at the Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra. The event, celebrated with traditional rituals including a 'yajna', sees participation and blessings from various dignitaries including Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Tanzania's Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Tabia Maulid Mwita.

Tanzania stands as the partner country and Odisha as the partner state for IGM 2024, scheduled to run from November 28 to December 15, with key events slated for December 5 to December 11. Dignitaries inaugurated Tanzania's pavilion, exploring cultural exhibits that include food, lifestyle, and attire. They also launched a state-level exhibition by Haryana's information and culture department, showcasing the state's achievements over a decade.

Saini expressed pride in IGM's growth into an international celebration, with significant global engagement. Last year's gathering saw nearly 50 lakh attendees, and similar numbers are expected this year. Highlights involve a global Gita recitation by 18,000 students, cultural showcases from various states, and a grand aarti at Brahmasarovar, positioning IGM as a major cultural festival.

