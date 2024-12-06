India Pays Tribute to Ambedkar: The Legacy of Equality and Justice

On Friday, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the state in paying homage to Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary. The tributes were part of the Mahaparinirvan Din commemorations at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, where thousands of Ambedkar's followers gathered.

Governor Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar at his memorial. Fadnavis, who recently took office as Chief Minister, expressed his reverence in a post, describing Ambedkar as a visionary and the architect of modern India.

Notably, Deputy CM Pawar emphasized Ambedkar's contribution to the principles of unity, equality, brotherhood, and justice. Former Union minister Sharad Pawar also reiterated Ambedkar's enduring impact in his fight against social discrimination, advocating for workers' and women's rights. Mahaparinirvan Din serves as a reflection of Ambedkar's enduring legacy and transformational leadership.

