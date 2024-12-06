Left Menu

India Pays Tribute to Ambedkar: The Legacy of Equality and Justice

Leaders including Maharashtra's Governor and Chief Minister honored Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, highlighting his role as the architect of the Indian Constitution. Thousands gathered at Chaityabhoomi to pay respects, celebrating his contributions to equality, justice, and the rights of workers and women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:58 IST
On Friday, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the state in paying homage to Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary. The tributes were part of the Mahaparinirvan Din commemorations at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, where thousands of Ambedkar's followers gathered.

Governor Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar at his memorial. Fadnavis, who recently took office as Chief Minister, expressed his reverence in a post, describing Ambedkar as a visionary and the architect of modern India.

Notably, Deputy CM Pawar emphasized Ambedkar's contribution to the principles of unity, equality, brotherhood, and justice. Former Union minister Sharad Pawar also reiterated Ambedkar's enduring impact in his fight against social discrimination, advocating for workers' and women's rights. Mahaparinirvan Din serves as a reflection of Ambedkar's enduring legacy and transformational leadership.

