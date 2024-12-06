Celebrities in the Spotlight: From Hollywood Firsts to Streaming Dramas

Actor and director Jack Huston, despite his storied Hollywood lineage, faced significant challenges while directing his first feature film, "Day of the Fight." Huston described the experience as the toughest in his life, despite being the grandson of iconic director John Huston.

Snoop Dogg collaborated with France's Publicis to elevate it as the world's largest ad group, surpassing WPP. The rapper became a standout figure at the Paris Olympics, performing various roles and adding prestige to the event for NBC.

Marian Price, a veteran Irish militant, has taken legal action against Disney for her portrayal in the series "Say Nothing," depicting controversial events during the sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

Meta Platforms has joined forces with James Cameron's Lightstorm Vision to enhance 3D entertainment via the Meta Quest. This venture aims to revolutionize live sports, concerts, and TV series viewing experiences.

Robert Eggers revives a classic with "Nosferatu," centering on Lily-Rose Depp, who highlights the film's focus on the female heroine. This gothic horror piece reimagines the iconic vampire tale for modern audiences.

In Britain, a proposed film studio west of London faces scrutiny as part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's agenda to stimulate economic growth by reforming restrictive planning laws, which have hindered development efforts.

