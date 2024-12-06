Celebrating Innovation: TechForGood Awards 2024 Honors Transformative Tech Initiatives

The Nasscom Foundation has successfully concluded the third edition of the TechForGood Awards 2024, powered by CGI. These prestigious awards, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), commend innovators utilizing technology to tackle critical societal issues in sectors such as healthcare, education, and climate action.

Since its inception in 2020, the TechForGood Awards have served as a platform to acknowledge and inspire organizations and individuals developing impactful social innovations. The awards aim to amplify the voices of those transforming challenges into opportunities, motivating others to engage in meaningful change.

This year's event saw 244 applications, with 16 winners recognized across 10 distinct categories within three segments: For-Profits, Not-for-Profits, and Corporates/Corporate Foundations. The winners were selected by a panel of nine esteemed jury members, supplemented by two Jury Awards and three Special Mentions for notable initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)