Left Menu

Celebrating Innovation: TechForGood Awards 2024 Honors Transformative Tech Initiatives

The TechForGood Awards 2024, organized by Nasscom Foundation and powered by CGI, recognized innovative solutions using technology to address major societal challenges. Highlighting achievements in healthcare, education, and climate action, the event honored winners across 10 categories from 244 applicants, celebrating the potential of tech-driven social impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:47 IST
Celebrating Innovation: TechForGood Awards 2024 Honors Transformative Tech Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

The Nasscom Foundation has successfully concluded the third edition of the TechForGood Awards 2024, powered by CGI. These prestigious awards, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), commend innovators utilizing technology to tackle critical societal issues in sectors such as healthcare, education, and climate action.

Since its inception in 2020, the TechForGood Awards have served as a platform to acknowledge and inspire organizations and individuals developing impactful social innovations. The awards aim to amplify the voices of those transforming challenges into opportunities, motivating others to engage in meaningful change.

This year's event saw 244 applications, with 16 winners recognized across 10 distinct categories within three segments: For-Profits, Not-for-Profits, and Corporates/Corporate Foundations. The winners were selected by a panel of nine esteemed jury members, supplemented by two Jury Awards and three Special Mentions for notable initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024