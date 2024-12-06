Proud Moment for India: Indian Film Band of Maharajas Reaches Oscars Contention!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: In a moment of immense pride for Indian cinema, Band of Maharajas, a musical film directed by Girish Malik, has advanced to the Oscars in two prestigious categories. The film's soul-stirring song "Ishq Walla Daku" and the captivating Original Score, composed by renowned maestro Bickram Ghosh, are under consideration for nominations in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories.

This achievement reflects the incredible synergy between Girish Malik and Bickram Ghosh, who previously earned Oscar recognition for their acclaimed film Jal in 2014. Their latest collaboration breaks boundaries, resonating with global audiences while celebrating the richness of Indian music and storytelling.

Band of Maharajas tells the inspiring and emotional story of three young musicians from a small border village in Punjab. Determined to follow their passion for music, they bravely cross the border into Pakistan—a country where music often faces resistance from radical elements. The film captures their journey of perseverance, courage, and the unifying power of art.

Girish Malik's visionary direction, combined with Bickram Ghosh's masterful compositions, makes Band of Maharajas a cinematic and musical triumph. One of the film's producers, Puneet Singh, along with the team at Clapstem Entertainment, expressed immense pride in their work.

"We are thrilled that Band of Maharajas has advanced to the Oscars consideration. This film is not just a story; it's a heartfelt tribute to the power of music to transcend borders and bring people together," said director Girish Malik.

Maestro Bickram Ghosh added, "Band of Maharajas is a labor of love, and we are grateful for the support and appreciation it has received so far." The film's poignant narrative and musical brilliance are expected to captivate audiences worldwide as it continues its journey toward potential glory.

