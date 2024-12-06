Mizoram to host international paragliding accuracy championship

Mizoram is set to host the international paragliding accuracy championship and airsports festival, one of the biggest such events in the country, to promote adventure tourism in the state, a minister said on Friday.

The event will see 79 participants from 12 countries including India attending the event to be held at a paragliding site in central Mizoram's Serchhip district between December 9 and 14, Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii said.

She said that participants will come from Saudi Arabia, Kosovo, Albania, South Korea, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Nepal and Kazakhstan, besides India.

Almost all participants from these countries have reached Mizoram.

Two other nations - China and Germany - were also supposed to join the event but participants from the two are yet to reach here due to visa issues, the minister said. According to the minister, Rs 73 lakh has been sanctioned for the event in which 5 Mizos, including a woman, will take part. The first prize winner will get a purse of 2000 Euros, while the second and third position holders will be richer by 1,500 Euros and 1,000 Euros respectively in both men and women categories, she said.

She said that the event will also bring exciting activities for the public, including tandem paragliding flights, hot air balloon rides, angling competition, air rifle shooting and free music concerts.

Lalrinpuii expressed hope that the upcoming paragliding event would boost the state's tourism sector bringing travellers from across the world. The event will be organised by the state tourism department in association with Mizoram Paragliding Association.

The tourism minister also said that the government will also organise a winter festival at three locations between December 16 and 21.

It will be held in Aizawl, Reiek and Hmuifang.

