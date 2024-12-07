Sai Tamhankar Seeks New Horizons Beyond Marathi Cinema
Sai Tamhankar, a prominent figure in Marathi cinema, wishes for roles that transcend her Marathi identity, showcased in her movie 'Agni'. The actor values cultural representation and strives for varied roles, reflected in her Hindi films. 'Agni' also highlights the lives of firefighters.
Actor Sai Tamhankar urges filmmakers to see beyond her Marathi roots and offer roles that showcase different dimensions of her talent. Tamhankar is a respected presence in Marathi cinema with significant performances in a variety of films.
She highlights how her Hindi films have helped spread her cultural heritage. In 'Agni', she plays the wife of a fireman, bringing authenticity to her role by interacting with the families of firefighters.
With a keen interest in diversifying her acting portfolio, she praises filmmaker Laxman Utekar for offering her a non-Maharashtrian role. 'Agni', now available on Prime Video, also features actors like Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Saiyami Kher.
