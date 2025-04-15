Tragedy Strikes Twice: Young Woman Shot in Delhi Amidst Mourning Ritual

A young woman was shot twice by her boyfriend in Delhi's Shahdara, adding to her family's grief. This occurred just days before they were set to observe a mourning ritual for her late mother.

Saira, the victim, was a 20-year-old who had recently moved in with her sister after her mother's death. On Monday night, she was found dead at Shahdara's GTB Enclave, shot by her boyfriend Rizwan, who is now on the run.

The family, already grappling with the loss of her mother, is shattered by this second tragedy. Local residents described the terrifying scene, noting the rarity of such violence in the area. A murder investigation has been opened as police scan CCTV footage to apprehend Rizwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)