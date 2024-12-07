Fusion Feast: French-Tamil Food Pop-Up Delights

A culinary event in the national capital is merging the sophistication of French cuisine with the vibrant flavors of Tamil Nadu, featuring a range of inventive dishes such as 'Coconut Rasam' and 'Chicken Ghee Roast'.

The three-day festival, hosted at Loca in partnership with Château de Pondicherry, showcases a Tamil-French fusion menu curated by acclaimed Chef Rachna.

With its unique offerings, the pop-up highlights the rich heritage of both regions' cuisines, promising an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)