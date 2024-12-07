Left Menu

Fusion Feast: French-Tamil Food Pop-Up Delights

A culinary fusion festival in the national capital brings the elegance of French cuisine together with the bold flavors of Tamil Nadu. Hosted at Loca and curated by Chef Rachna, the event features a range of innovative dishes, offering an immersive gastronomic journey.

Updated: 07-12-2024 17:58 IST
A culinary event in the national capital is merging the sophistication of French cuisine with the vibrant flavors of Tamil Nadu, featuring a range of inventive dishes such as 'Coconut Rasam' and 'Chicken Ghee Roast'.

The three-day festival, hosted at Loca in partnership with Château de Pondicherry, showcases a Tamil-French fusion menu curated by acclaimed Chef Rachna.

With its unique offerings, the pop-up highlights the rich heritage of both regions' cuisines, promising an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

