Controversy Over Hydroelectric Projects Sparks Political Debate in Himachal Pradesh

Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur accuses the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of selling state interests by canceling hydro power projects. Contracts with public sector undertakings SJVNL and NHPC have been terminated, fueling claims of collaboration between Himachal and Telangana. The state's administration faces scrutiny over alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, opposition leader and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh of betraying the state's interests by canceling crucial hydro power projects. Thakur claimed the move is part of a broader scheme involving potential leasing of these projects to entities from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Thakur's accusations follow the state cabinet's recent decision to take over specific hydroelectric projects from Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). The opposition asserts that this plan undermines the investments and efforts of these public sector undertakings, raising suspicion of an alliance between Congress-led states for mutual benefits.

The controversy deepened with the mysterious death of HPPCL's chief engineer, Vimal Negi. This incident has led to criminal cases against top HPPCL officials, spotlighting the alleged operational malpractice in the state's power sector. Amidst these allegations, the state government faces criticism for increased bus fares and unfulfilled promises, with accusations of overlooking public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

