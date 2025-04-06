Jasprit Bumrah's Much-Awaited Comeback: A Boost for Mumbai Indians

Indian cricket sensation Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to action with the Mumbai Indians squad, preparing for a crucial IPL fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The team's head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, confirmed his comeback, which comes after a significant layoff due to a back injury.

Bumrah, who sustained the injury during a Test match against Australia, had missed major tournaments, including the Champions Trophy. Jayawardene noted Bumrah's return offers Mumbai Indians a chance to deploy their preferred pace lineup, highlighting the importance of easing him back carefully.

Besides Bumrah's return, the squad sees Rohit Sharma recovering from a minor injury, enhancing the batting lineup. Coach Jayawardene emphasized backing experienced players like Sharma, despite their recent performances, to ensure team success and continuity throughout the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)