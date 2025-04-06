Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Much-Awaited Comeback: A Boost for Mumbai Indians

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to Mumbai Indians after recovering from a back injury. Coach Mahela Jayawardene confirms Bumrah’s availability for the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite a cautious approach, Bumrah's experience is deemed valuable, adding strength to the team's pace attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:17 IST
Indian cricket sensation Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to action with the Mumbai Indians squad, preparing for a crucial IPL fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The team's head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, confirmed his comeback, which comes after a significant layoff due to a back injury.

Bumrah, who sustained the injury during a Test match against Australia, had missed major tournaments, including the Champions Trophy. Jayawardene noted Bumrah's return offers Mumbai Indians a chance to deploy their preferred pace lineup, highlighting the importance of easing him back carefully.

Besides Bumrah's return, the squad sees Rohit Sharma recovering from a minor injury, enhancing the batting lineup. Coach Jayawardene emphasized backing experienced players like Sharma, despite their recent performances, to ensure team success and continuity throughout the season.

