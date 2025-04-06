Legal Turmoil: Supportive Lawyers of Awami League Imprisoned

A court in Dhaka has ordered the imprisonment of 70 lawyers known for their allegiance to the Awami League, following charges of assault and attempted murder. The legal professionals were implicated in incidents that occurred during the mass protests that brought down former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime last year.

The decision was handed down by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Zakir Hossain, who rejected the bail pleas of the accused lawyers. In contrast, nine female lawyers and Abu Sayeed Sagor, a former president of the Dhaka Bar, were given reprieves and granted bail.

After previously securing anticipatory bail from a higher court, the lawyers surrendered once their temporary protection expired. They were immediately placed in custody and transported to Dhaka Central Jail. Meanwhile, cases remain pending against 144 lawyers for their alleged roles in violent protests that resulted in 1,400 fatalities.

