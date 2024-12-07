Mahakumbh 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza Awaits in Prayagraj
Over 45 crore pilgrims are anticipated at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, with meticulous preparations by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure a clean, safe, and eco-friendly event. The Mahakumbh, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, promises to outshine previous events in its grandeur.
In anticipation of the Mahakumbh's return to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to host over 45 crore pilgrims for the grand event. With preparations in full swing, Agricultural Minister Surya Pratap Shahi emphasized the cultural significance of the Mahakumbh, which is slated to run from January 13 to February 26.
During a roadshow in Guwahati, Shahi highlighted the exceptional management witnessed in the 2019 Kumbh and expressed confidence in surpassing its success. Recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, the Mahakumbh promises to be an unparalleled spectacle of religious fervor and cultural pride.
The state has pledged to create an environmentally friendly festival, aiming for a single-use plastic-free event and planting approximately 3 lakh trees around Prayagraj. Invitations have been extended globally, with a call to experience this iconic Sanatani celebration firsthand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
