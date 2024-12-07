Left Menu

Historic Elevation: Indian Priest Koovakad Becomes Cardinal at Vatican

Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad has been elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis in a grand ceremony at St Peter’s Basilica. Hailing from Kerala, Koovakad's elevation marks a proud moment for India. Support and celebration were witnessed both in the Vatican and across India for this significant recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:22 IST
Historic Elevation: Indian Priest Koovakad Becomes Cardinal at Vatican
In a significant ecclesiastical ceremony at the Vatican, Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad has been conferred the title of cardinal by Pope Francis. The event, held at St Peter's Basilica, saw a gathering of global clergy and dignitaries as 21 new cardinals were inducted.

Koovakad, a notable figure from the Archdiocese of Changanassery in Kerala, becomes the sixth Indian cardinal, bolstering Indian representation in the Vatican. This milestone has been hailed by India's leadership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing pride in Koovakad's elevation.

The ceremony underscores the global nature of the Catholic Church and highlights Koovakad's critical roles within it. Having held numerous diplomatic positions and responsibilities, including organizing papal travels, his elevation resonates with the Christian community in Kerala and India at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

