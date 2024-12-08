Left Menu

A Salute to History: Pearl Harbour Survivor's Tribute

Ira "Ike" Schab, a 104-year-old Pearl Harbour survivor, recently attended a remembrance ceremony in Hawaii. After six weeks of physical therapy, he stood to salute in honor of the fallen. Schab, with Ken Stevens, is among the few remaining survivors of the 1941 attack.

Ira "Ike" Schab, at 104 years old, remains a living testament to history. This Pearl Harbour survivor recently fulfilled his goal of standing tall to salute during a remembrance event in Hawaii, marking the US's entry into World War II 83 years ago, despite his advancing years.

Accompanied by his daughter Kimberlee Heinrichs, Schab journeyed from Oregon to attend alongside Ken Stevens, another survivor. The event, hosted by the US Navy and the National Park Service, is a poignant reminder of the bravery and sacrifices made during that fateful day in 1941.

Amid dwindling numbers of survivors, Schab's determination symbolizes resilience. Ken Stevens, who served on the USS Whitney, joined Schab to honor their fallen comrades. Bob Fernandez, unable to attend, recalled the shock of the attack. These veterans embody the courage of those who lived through the assault that forever changed history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

