Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets Record with Rs 500 Crore Box Office Hit

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has achieved a remarkable feat, reaching the global Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, continues to enjoy a phenomenal run in cinemas worldwide, solidifying its place as a major blockbuster.

The production house proudly announced the latest box office figures on social media. Pushpa 2 is now the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone, mentioned the studio in a post on X. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film debuted with a staggering Rs 294 crore gross on its opening day.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie has set new records, surpassing previous openings held by films like SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and 'Baahubali 2'. With Allu Arjun returning as Pushpa Raj and supported by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film not only continues to expand its audience base beyond the Telugu-speaking community but also proves its mettle in the competitive film industry.

