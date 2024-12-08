Left Menu

Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets Record with Rs 500 Crore Box Office Hit

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally, becoming the fastest Indian film to reach this milestone. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the sequel continues its blockbuster performance, breaking previous box office records in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:03 IST
Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets Record with Rs 500 Crore Box Office Hit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has achieved a remarkable feat, reaching the global Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, continues to enjoy a phenomenal run in cinemas worldwide, solidifying its place as a major blockbuster.

The production house proudly announced the latest box office figures on social media. Pushpa 2 is now the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone, mentioned the studio in a post on X. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film debuted with a staggering Rs 294 crore gross on its opening day.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie has set new records, surpassing previous openings held by films like SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and 'Baahubali 2'. With Allu Arjun returning as Pushpa Raj and supported by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film not only continues to expand its audience base beyond the Telugu-speaking community but also proves its mettle in the competitive film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024