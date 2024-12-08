Tragedy at Karachi Safari: Elephant's Sudden Death Highlights Captivity Concerns

An elephant named Sonia tragically died from apparent heart failure on Sunday at a safari park in Karachi, less than two weeks after reuniting with her sister, Madhubala. The 19-year-old elephant's death has sparked renewed concerns over the treatment and conditions of captive elephants in Pakistan.

Sonia was the second elephant to die in Karachi within two years. Her reunion with Madhubala followed their separation 15 years ago when the latter was relocated from the Karachi Zoological Garden to be with her family. The park's director, Syed Amjad Hussain Zaidi, stated that the results of a post-mortem examination will be available soon.

The aquarium's challenges are not new to Pakistan. In just the previous year, Noor Jehan, another captive elephant, died following a critical medical procedure. In 2020, an elephant named Kaavan, dubbed the 'world's loneliest elephant,' was transferred to a Cambodian sanctuary after a global campaign by celebrities, including Cher. These incidents highlight the urgent need for better care and facilities for elephants in captivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)