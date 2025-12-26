UPDATE 2-South Korea prosecutor seeks 10-year jail term for ex-president Yoon

South Korea's ‌special prosecutor requested a 10-year prison sentence on Friday for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges including attempted obstruction of ⁠his arrest following his failed bid to impose martial law. Prosecutors have accused the ousted president of trying to block investigators seeking to arrest him in January by barricading himself ​inside the presidential compound. The requested 10-year sentence was the first jail term sought ‍by special prosecutors over the multiple charges Yoon faces. "The defendant, who was supposed to safeguard the constitution and uphold the rule of law, abused his power and hurt the public," a prosecutor said ⁠in a ‌recorded video clip ⁠of the trial before making the sentencing request.

"He has not apologised or shown remorse to the ‍public, but instead tried to shift blame to his aides," the prosecutor added. Beyond the obstruction accusation, ​prosecutors said Yoon failed to take proper steps to convene all the ⁠members of his cabinet before announcing martial law to the public and spread false information to foreign media ⁠correspondents.

Yoon, 65, is being prosecuted in a separate trial on insurrection charges and faces up to life in prison or possibly the death penalty if convicted. Meanwhile, ⁠a special prosecutor investigating his wife, Kim Keon Hee, over alleged bribery and stock ⁠manipulation, indicted Yoon on ‌Friday for allegedly violating the Public Official Election Act. Yoon has denied all the charges against him.

