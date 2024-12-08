Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Spanish Performance in 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez has publicly addressed criticism of her performance in the musical crime comedy 'Emilia Perez' following actor Eugenio Derbez's sharp remarks. Speaking on the Hablando de Cine podcast, Derbez labeled Gomez's portrayal of Jessi del Monte as "indefensible," focusing on her difficulties with the Spanish language, Deadline reports.

Gomez plays Jessi in a bilingual narrative that shifts between Spanish and English. Despite not being fluent, she embraced the task of speaking Spanish. Derbez, however, was not impressed, explaining his discontent on the podcast. "Selena is indefensible," he remarked, adding that her scenes prompted confused reactions from viewers.

Podcast host Gaby Meza recognized Gomez's acting caliber, citing her nominations for 'Only Murders in the Building', but pointed out the lack of nuance due to language challenges. Derbez echoed these sentiments, questioning why the issue was not widely discussed, especially given Gomez's visibility in the award circuit.

He suggested that audiences might miss the subtleties of the performance if reliant on subtitles rather than native understanding. Derbez also noted that Jacques Audiard, the film's director, does not speak Spanish or English, affecting the film's cultural authenticity. Gomez responded to the clip, circulated on TikTok, expressing her understanding of the critique while affirming her commitment to the role.

Written and directed by Jacques Audiard, 'Emilia Perez' features a cast including Zoe Saldana, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, and Edgar Ramirez. The plot centers on a cartel leader seeking to escape and transform into a woman.

