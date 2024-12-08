Eva Longoria Eager for a Directorial Comeback After 'Flamin' Hot'

Renowned actress and producer Eva Longoria, fresh from her directorial debut with the 2023 biographical comedy-drama 'Flamin' Hot', is reportedly eager to return to directing. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival, Longoria expressed her passion for multitasking within the film industry.

Longoria described herself as a "producer/director that fell into acting," emphasizing her love for blending roles in acting, directing, and producing. She enjoys having creative control and generating new opportunities, both for herself and others.

Reflecting on her experience with 'Only Murders in the Building', Longoria conveyed excitement working with stars like Meryl Streep and Steve Martin, while humorously pleading for her character's survival in the show to ensure her return, reported Deadline.

