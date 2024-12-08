Left Menu

Kultivate Karats Launches New Lab-Grown Diamond Outlet with Star-Studded Opening

Kultivate Karats, a Bengaluru-based lab-grown diamond brand, has launched a significant jewellery outlet in the tricity area. The store opening was graced by actress Rubina Dilaik. Owned by Kubix Jewels LLP, this venture aims to meet the increasing demand for eco-friendly, affordable diamonds.

Updated: 08-12-2024 19:49 IST
Kultivate Karats, a lab-grown diamond brand based in Bengaluru, has launched a large-scale jewellery outlet in the tricity region. The opening was marked by the presence of actress Rubina Dilaik, known for her victory in Bigg Boss Season 14, who also explored the exclusive diamond pieces on display.

The new outlet is a collaborative effort, owned by Kubix Jewels LLP and Deepak Gupta. Speaking about the venture, Sampath Jain, Co-founder of Kubix Jewels, highlighted the store's objective to meet the burgeoning consumer interest in eco-friendly lab-grown diamonds. These offer the allure of high-quality gems at more accessible prices.

In conjunction with the store launch, industry experts facilitated an informative session, raising awareness about the environmental benefits of lab-grown diamonds. The event underscored a shift towards more sustainable luxury in jewellery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

