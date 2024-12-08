Cruising Through History: Lucknow's Vintage Car Rally

On Sunday, the streets of Lucknow transformed into a live museum as a fleet of vintage cars cruised through, celebrating a bygone era's beauty.

Organized by the Oudh Heritage Car Club, with support from the tourism department and HDFC Bank, the vintage rally featured around two dozen classic automobiles.

The ''Chandrika Devi Heritage Drive'' spanned a scenic 60-kilometer route, promoting both tourism and a deeper appreciation for transportation history.

(With inputs from agencies.)