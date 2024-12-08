Cruising Through History: Lucknow's Vintage Car Rally
Lucknow showcased a vintage car rally organized by the Oudh Heritage Car Club, featuring iconic models like the 1928 Austin and Volvo Amazon. The event aimed to promote preservation and tourism while connecting citizens with historical automotive heritage. Officials plan similar events in other historical regions.
On Sunday, the streets of Lucknow transformed into a live museum as a fleet of vintage cars cruised through, celebrating a bygone era's beauty.
Organized by the Oudh Heritage Car Club, with support from the tourism department and HDFC Bank, the vintage rally featured around two dozen classic automobiles.
The ''Chandrika Devi Heritage Drive'' spanned a scenic 60-kilometer route, promoting both tourism and a deeper appreciation for transportation history.
