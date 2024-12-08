Left Menu

Cruising Through History: Lucknow's Vintage Car Rally

Lucknow showcased a vintage car rally organized by the Oudh Heritage Car Club, featuring iconic models like the 1928 Austin and Volvo Amazon. The event aimed to promote preservation and tourism while connecting citizens with historical automotive heritage. Officials plan similar events in other historical regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:53 IST
  • India

On Sunday, the streets of Lucknow transformed into a live museum as a fleet of vintage cars cruised through, celebrating a bygone era's beauty.

Organized by the Oudh Heritage Car Club, with support from the tourism department and HDFC Bank, the vintage rally featured around two dozen classic automobiles.

The ''Chandrika Devi Heritage Drive'' spanned a scenic 60-kilometer route, promoting both tourism and a deeper appreciation for transportation history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

