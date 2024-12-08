Tragic Theatre Incident: Woman Dies During 'Pushpa 2' Premiere
Three individuals were arrested following the death of a woman due to asphyxiation during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered to see actor Allu Arjun. A case has been filed against the actor and theatre management.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' a woman lost her life due to asphyxiation as crowds thronged the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, police reported. Three theatre associates have been arrested in connection with the event.
The incident unfolded on December 4 when fans gathered to see actor Allu Arjun, leading to overcrowding. Police have registered a case against Arjun, his security, and the theatre management.
The Hyderabad Police stated that no prior arrangements were made for managing the large crowd, resulting in the tragic turn of events, where the victim and her son were caught in the chaos, necessitating police intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- theatre
- Allu Arjun
- Pushpa 2
- premiere
- arrest
- Hyderabad
- asphyxiation
- crowd
- security
- incident
ALSO READ
Indian National Arrested in US Over Aerospace Component Procurement for Russian Entities
Netanyahu's Political Fallout: ICC Arrest Warrants Shake Global Arena
Raghu Vamsi Group Ushers in Growth with State-of-the-Art Hyderabad Facility
Clarks Inn Suites Hyderabad: A New Benchmark in Hospitality
STAR Hospitals Launches Advanced Liver Institute in Hyderabad