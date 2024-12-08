Tragic Theatre Incident: Woman Dies During 'Pushpa 2' Premiere

In a tragic incident during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' a woman lost her life due to asphyxiation as crowds thronged the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, police reported. Three theatre associates have been arrested in connection with the event.

The incident unfolded on December 4 when fans gathered to see actor Allu Arjun, leading to overcrowding. Police have registered a case against Arjun, his security, and the theatre management.

The Hyderabad Police stated that no prior arrangements were made for managing the large crowd, resulting in the tragic turn of events, where the victim and her son were caught in the chaos, necessitating police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)