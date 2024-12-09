Left Menu

A Night of Legends: Stars Shine at Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors celebrated singer Bonnie Raitt, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, jazz musician Arturo Sandoval, and the Grateful Dead. This year, Harlem's Apollo Theater was included, marking the first time an institution received this top U.S. arts accolade. The event emphasized the artistic power to challenge and inspire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:55 IST
A Night of Legends: Stars Shine at Kennedy Center Honors

On a memorable Sunday evening, luminaries from various artistic fields were honored at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Notable figures included singer Bonnie Raitt, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, jazz maestro Arturo Sandoval, and the iconic rock band the Grateful Dead. Adding a historic dimension, Harlem's Apollo Theater was celebrated, marking the first time an institution received this significant U.S. arts accolade.

The event featured a star-studded audience, including outgoing President Joe Biden, who praised artists for their ability to challenge power through creativity. A poignant moment arose with a tribute to Bonnie Raitt, highlighting her Grammy-winning career and soul-stirring music, followed by a celebration of Sandoval's illustrious journey from Cuba to becoming a trumpeting icon.

The evening's festivities also paid homage to Coppola, whose cinematic achievements were lauded by actor Robert De Niro. The show concluded with a spirited tribute to the Grateful Dead, capturing the enduring magic of their music. This unique convergence of culture and politics will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024