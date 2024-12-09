Left Menu

Star-Studded Lineup Awaits: Golden Globes Nominations Anticipation

The 82nd Golden Globes nominations, announced on Monday, feature potential contenders like Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, this year's event, amidst recovery from past scandals, anticipates standout nominees such as 'Wicked' and 'The Apprentice'. With organizational changes, the Globes aim for renewed prestige.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:59 IST
Star-Studded Lineup Awaits: Golden Globes Nominations Anticipation
  • Country:
  • United States

The Hollywood spotlight is set to shine brightly come Monday morning as nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes are revealed. A galaxy of stars, including Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, stands poised for recognition. The awards, grappling with past controversies, seek to reclaim their once-towering prestige.

Expectations are high for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo with 'Wicked,' which is propelled by significant box office success. The nominations will be unveiled by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, streamed for online viewers, with a detailed reveal on 'CBS Mornings'. The ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser, hopes to eclipse past hosting criticisms.

Intrigue surrounds the film 'The Apprentice,' as audiences await to see its potential nods. The Golden Globes continue to navigate their path post-Hollywood Foreign Press Association disbandment, as they inaugurate revised lifetime achievement awards alongside the traditional film and television accolade announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024