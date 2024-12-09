Star-Studded Lineup Awaits: Golden Globes Nominations Anticipation

The Hollywood spotlight is set to shine brightly come Monday morning as nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes are revealed. A galaxy of stars, including Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, stands poised for recognition. The awards, grappling with past controversies, seek to reclaim their once-towering prestige.

Expectations are high for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo with 'Wicked,' which is propelled by significant box office success. The nominations will be unveiled by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, streamed for online viewers, with a detailed reveal on 'CBS Mornings'. The ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser, hopes to eclipse past hosting criticisms.

Intrigue surrounds the film 'The Apprentice,' as audiences await to see its potential nods. The Golden Globes continue to navigate their path post-Hollywood Foreign Press Association disbandment, as they inaugurate revised lifetime achievement awards alongside the traditional film and television accolade announcements.

