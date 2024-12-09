Polarisation Dominates Discourse: Merriam-Webster's 2024 Word of the Year

The Merriam-Webster's 2024 Word of the Year, 'polarisation', underscores a year marked by division, spurred largely by the US presidential election. The term encapsulates the extreme ideological divide in America, with voters perceiving opposing candidates as existential threats.

Merriam-Webster reports that the term is not confined to political discourse but permeates cultural debates, tech trends, and even entertainment disputes. It is used to describe everything from celebrity controversies to ideological rifts, indicating its broadening application.

Editor Peter Sokolowski notes 'polarisation' as a 'young word', yet it plays a crucial role in understanding societal dynamics. In a twist of irony, the term itself is a rare linguistic unifier, recognized by parties across the political spectrum.

