Left Menu

Polarisation Dominates Discourse: Merriam-Webster's 2024 Word of the Year

The Merriam-Webster's 2024 Word of the Year is 'polarisation', reflecting the divisive nature of contemporary issues, from politics to pop culture. The US presidential election and various cultural phenomena amplified the word's usage. Despite its divisive implications, 'polarisation' bridges the gap as it is recognized by all sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:47 IST
Polarisation Dominates Discourse: Merriam-Webster's 2024 Word of the Year
  • Country:
  • United States

The Merriam-Webster's 2024 Word of the Year, 'polarisation', underscores a year marked by division, spurred largely by the US presidential election. The term encapsulates the extreme ideological divide in America, with voters perceiving opposing candidates as existential threats.

Merriam-Webster reports that the term is not confined to political discourse but permeates cultural debates, tech trends, and even entertainment disputes. It is used to describe everything from celebrity controversies to ideological rifts, indicating its broadening application.

Editor Peter Sokolowski notes 'polarisation' as a 'young word', yet it plays a crucial role in understanding societal dynamics. In a twist of irony, the term itself is a rare linguistic unifier, recognized by parties across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024